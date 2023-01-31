WATCH LIVE: NASA honors former astronauts with Congressional Space Medal of Honor

Former NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on May 23, 2020.

Former NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken will receive the Congressional Space Medal of Honor for their bravery in performing test flights that paved the way for safe, reliable access to and from the International Space by American aerospace industry companies.

Hurley and Behnken were part of NASA’s SpaceX Demonstration Mission-2, or Demo-2, to the space station in 2020. Demo-2 flight tested SpaceX’s crew transportation system and, ultimately, provided valuable data to help NASA certify the system for future crewed missions.

NASA’s Commercial Crew Program has worked with several American aerospace industry companies to facilitate the development of U.S. human spaceflight systems since 2010. The goal is not only to have safe, cost-effective access to and from the space station - but also to foster commercial access to other potential low-Earth orbit destinations.

