WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott to provide update on response to winter weather threat across Texas

HOUSTON – Texas Governor Greg Abbott is scheduled to hold a news conference with Texas officials in Austin on the state’s response to winter weather conditions impacting the state this week.

The National Weather Service forecasts a wintry mix until Thursday in West, Central, and North Texas - with sub-freezing temperatures expected throughout the week. The forecast primarily calls for freezing rain.

Heavy rainfall and flash flood potential are in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday in Central, East, and Southeast Texas.

