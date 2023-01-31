Recognize him? Suspect wanted for stealing more than $3K of merchandise from business in southwest Houston, police say

This man is accused of stealing thousands from southwest Houston business

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man they say stole thousands of merchandise from a business on the southwest side of town.

On Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, officers responded to reports of a burglarized building located in the 6600 block of Hornwood Drive around 1:30 p.m.

Investigators said the suspect forced his way into the building and stole multiple items totaling $3,300 and then fled the scene in an unknown direction of travel.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging &/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.