Houston-area high school basketball action tonight on the KPRC 2+ app

You can watch the Klein Cain Hurricanes take on the Klein Collins Tigers in boys’ basketball starting Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m.
Catch all the action in the KPRC 2+ livestream player below:
If you’re on the go, download the free KPRC 2+ app on your phone or tablet to watch. You can also watch on the KPRC 2+ app on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire or Google TV. Just search “KPRC” in your app store.
KPRC 2 is livestreaming high school games in collaboration with Texas Sports Productions.
Four ways to watch the KPRC 2+ livestream:
- Search for the KPRC 2+ app on your smart TV or streaming device - including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Google TV.
- Get the new KPRC 2+ mobile app - which is free to download in the App Store or on Google Play.
- Watch at Click2Houston.com/watchlive.
- Look for the KPRC 2+ livestream in the “Watch Live” section of the Click2Houston news app.