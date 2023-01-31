Houston-area high school basketball action tonight on the KPRC 2+ app

You can watch the Klein Cain Hurricanes take on the Klein Collins Tigers in boys’ basketball starting Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m.

Catch all the action in the KPRC 2+ livestream player below:

If you’re on the go, download the free KPRC 2+ app on your phone or tablet to watch. You can also watch on the KPRC 2+ app on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire or Google TV. Just search “KPRC” in your app store.

KPRC 2 is livestreaming high school games in collaboration with Texas Sports Productions.

Four ways to watch the KPRC 2+ livestream: