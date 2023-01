HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after at least two deputies were possibly exposed to fentanyl Tuesday at the Waller County Jail, according to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Troy Guidry said it appears deputies were exposed during a narcotics examination.

He said at least one of those deputies was taken to a nearby hospital.

The officer’s identity has not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.