$10K bond set for woman accused of breaking into synagogue twice, desecrating sanctuary and Torah

HOUSTON – A woman accused of breaking into a synagogue twice in recent weeks and desecrating the Torah appeared in court Tuesday.

Ezra Law, 33, is facing two charges: felony criminal mischief inside a place of worship and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

During her court appearance, the judge decided that Law is entitled to bail. Prosecutors asked for a $50,000 bond, but the defense argued for the reinstatement of the personal bond.

The judge granted Law a surety bond of $10,000 with strict conditions.

Law’s bond conditions include wearing an ankle monitor, no contact with the congregation (including in person or on social media), random drug testing, no alcohol, and house arrest with the exception of court business or doctor’s appointments, according to prosecutors.

What happened

On Jan. 14, a rabbi preparing for a Bar Mitzvah said a woman broke into the Congregation Elmanu El synagogue, desecrated the pulpit, and spilled red wine, leaving behind several thousand dollars in damage, according to Harris County prosecutors.

Assistant District Attorney Erica Winsor said Law removed the Torah from the pulpit and spread it on the ground.

Winsor said Law made several social media posts where she identifies the executive director, adding their date of birth and a death date for 2023.

Instead of showing up to court for her hearing after her arrest, they say she came back to the temple and did even more harm. She allegedly screamed and shouted at preschool children during their chapel service, then left before officials could arrive. A warrant was quickly issued for her arrest.

Officials now working to determine whether her actions classify as a hate crime.