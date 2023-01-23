Woman accused of breaking into Jewish temple twice, desecrating sanctuary and Torah scheduled to appear in court

HOUSTON – A woman accused of breaking into the Congregation Emanu El twice in recent weeks is scheduled to appear in front of a judge Monday morning.

Ezra Law, 33, is facing two charges: felony criminal mischief of a church and misdemeanor criminal mischief. On Saturday, Jan. 14, a rabbi preparing for a Bar Mitzvah said a woman broke into the synagogue, desecrated the pulpit, and spilled red wine.

Assistant District Attorney Erica Winsor said the woman was identified as Law. Winsor adds Law removed the Torah from the pulpit and spread it on the ground.

“Most importantly, there was a Torah scroll that was removed from the Holy Arc and spread out on the floor. And there was red wine that was spilled on that scroll,” Winsor said. “The damage is immeasurable because it can’t just be replaced, it can’t be repair – it has to be replaced.”

“The other part of this is we often hear kosher to describe food or things that people eat but a religious item has to be kosher,” Winsor said. “And so, this item is no longer kosher cannot be used by the congregation until they’re able to go able through a cleansing process and they don’t know if they’ll be able to do that or if this item is lost.”

Winsor said Law was arrested and bonded out. Prosecutors say instead of showing up to court for her arraignment Friday, she returned to the congregation during a preschool class.

“What I know, she entered the building. There was some screaming that happened. The teachers were able to identify her as the same individual who had entered the previous weekend,” said Winsor. “The children were all moved to safety. No one was harmed in any way, but they were extremely frightened by this individual.”

“I think there was enough blame to go around,” KPRC 2′s legal analyst Brian Wice said. “But the magistrate judge in my estimation should have granted the states multiple requests for things like no firearms possession, GPS monitoring and why on earth this magistrate judge would deny the state’s request for a bond as opposed to a PR bond (personal recognizance) is beyond me.”

In a statement to KPRC 2, Rabbi Oren J. Hayon writes the congregation remains committed to preserving Emanu El as a place where the community can safely gather to pray, learn, and celebrate. He adds, “The events of this past week have made many of us concerned about our safety and that of our loved ones. Our security team is committed to ensuring the safety and security of congregants, staff, and especially our children.”