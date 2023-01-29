HCSO Sergeant injured in major crash involving possible wrong way driver on North Freeway HOV lane, authorities say

HARRIS COUNTY – A Harris County Sheriff’s sergeant was hurt in a major crash with a possible wrong-way driver on the I-45 North Freeway HOV lane, according to authorities.

According to deputies, the crash happened early Sunday.

Deputies said a sergeant was headed to work on the HOV lane when he collided with another driver who was possibly headed the wrong way.

The sergeant was rushed to an area hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told KPRC 2 that the sergeant is undergoing tests and is expected to be released later Sunday.

The HOV lane on the North Freeway remains closed as officials with METRO PD investigate the crash.