Galveston police chief placed on administrative leave as internal investigation plays out, city announces

Galveston police chief Doug Balli placed on administrative leave as internal investigation plays out, city announces

GALVESTON, Texas – The city of Galveston’s police chief has been placed on administrative leave as an investigation into a raid at a family’s home begins.

According to the City Manager, Chief Doug Balli will be on leave for 10 days.

The investigation is said to be due to a “failure of communication” during the raid, which took place on Jan. 22.

Officers from Galveston Police Department say they were searching for a murder suspect that they believed was inside a home on Avenue O.

Background information: Police say the actual murder, in this case, took place on Jan. 20 in the 3900 block of Sealy and claimed the life of 25-year-old Malik Dunn.

Family members who were inside the home at the time of the raid say police fired rubber bullets into their home before they entered the residence and handcuffed them.

The family says they were immediately detained.

Ultimately, investigators say the 17-year-old suspect in question was not there. He was later arrested on Jan. 23rd.

Days later, Galveston’s District Attorney and the police department said after they received more evidence about the murder, the charges against the 17-year-old were dropped.

The suspect who did commit said murder is still at-large.

Assistant Police Chief Andre Mitchell will serve as acting chief of the department.

The investigation is currently ongoing.