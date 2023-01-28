66º

Have you seen Clarence? Silver Alert issued for 70-year-old man with Alzheimer’s reported missing in NW Harris County

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Clarence Toles, 70 reported missing in NW Harris County (Harris County Sheriff's Office)

HARRIS COUNTY – Officials with Harris County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a 70-year-old man who was reported missing in northwest Harris County.

Clarence Toles, 70 was last seen on Friday morning in the 7700 block of Woodnettle Lane.

Toles was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Officials said Toles is reportedly diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

Officials said Toles was believed to be driving a 2008 Chevrolet pickup truck with Texas license plate number GRP6803.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts should contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-755-7427.

