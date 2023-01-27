Tornado aftermath: Identifying and coping with survivor’s guilt after storms

Tornadoes never cease to amaze how destructive they can be to one home while leaving others untouched. We see that happening now in areas hit by Tuesday’s tornadoes.

Now, some residents are left feeling guilty.

One local counselor said patients are already mentioning how the storms have impacted their mental health.

“Survivor’s guilt is a state of mind that happens after a traumatic event. One might feel excessive feelings of guilt for surviving something that maybe others have not, or they have very little emotional and physical damage to themselves or their property,” said Dr. Manahil Riaz, LPC-S. “So essentially, that person is taking on the loss that others are experiencing.”

Riaz said natural disasters are classified as a traumatic experience whether your home was affected or not.

One way to help yourself feel better after a natural disaster is to help with cleanup or volunteer efforts.

“Connecting to your community might be a very healing thing to do at this time,” Riaz said.

Symptoms of survivor’s guilt:

Guilt

Shock

Confusion

Symptoms can last for 3-5 days. If you feel your symptoms persist longer, seek professional help.

“Some signs and symptoms of survivor’s guilt is similar to PTSD, where a person is ruminating about the disaster, meaning they’re having impulsive and obsessive thoughts about it, and they do not want them. This can affect your sleep, your appetite, you might have trouble falling asleep, staying asleep, or if you are rested, you don’t feel rested. You might overeat or not eat enough. There might be a general sense of uneasiness when you think about the event,” Riaz said.

The following resources can offer affordable mental health help or connect you directly to a counselor.

Legacy Community Health Deer Park

Free or discounted services

www.legacycommunityhealth.org

The Harris Center for Mental Health and IDD

Free or discounted services

www.theharriscenter.org

Ajana Therapy and Clinical Services

Offer sessions as low as $15 a session if they are open to virtual

www.ajanatherapy.com

The University of Houston Psychology Research and Services Center

Affordable (based on a sliding scale)

www.uh.edu/class/psychology/clinics/

Martin counseling

Offer low-cost counseling with *practicum students

www.martincounseling.com

Riaz Counseling

Offer low-cost counseling with *practicum students

www.riazcounseling.com