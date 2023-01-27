Texas congresswoman helps free jailed Afghan solider who fought alongside US troops during war

Last month, a man reached out to us for help regarding his brother who was seeking asylum from the Taliban, but ended up behind bars in Texas even though he helped the US in the war. Now, his brother is now free after what has been described as a grueling four months behind bars.

That was no different last month when a man reached out to us for help regarding his brother who was seeking asylum from the Taliban, but ended up behind bars in Texas even though he helped the US in the war.

That man is now free after what has been described as a grueling four months behind bars.

You may remember Sami Safi from a story back in December, making a desperate plea to have his brother Abdul Wasi Safi freed.

“People like my brother are suffering right now,” Sami said.

Abdul Wasi was left behind when the US pulled out of Afghanistan. He later fled persecution from the remaining Taliban in Afghanistan but was detained after crossing the Texas-Mexico border into the US hoping for asylum.

After KPRC contacted Congresswoman Shelia Jackson Lee, she immediately jumped into action. She says writing a letter to the White House asking for Abdul Wasi Safi to be free was just part of the effort.

“I knew I needed to put a package relief to fight for his life, in essence, to get him reunited with his brother,” she said. “I indicated that this was a national issue. This is not something that we want to go unattended.”

It worked.

The congresswoman announced Wednesday that all government orders have been lifted and Abdul Wasi Safi will be freed.

“I reinforced that America has to keep her promise,” she said.

Sami Safi applauded the congresswoman and us the following statement.

“Words cannot describe my genuine gratitude for all your support in my brother’s case. I truly believe without your help nothing would’ve been possible. Your approach to SJL really did all that needed to be done to get justice for my brother who sacrificed him and his family’s safety to serve this country’s military. And from the bottom of my heart, thank you.”

On Friday, Congresswoman Shelia Jackson Lee will hold a press conference with Sami and Abdul Wasi as they reunite and tell their story.

We’ll have coverage tomorrow evening.