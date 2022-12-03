Afghan soldier who helped U.S. troops seeks asylum is currently being detained along Texas-Mexico border

After trying to find asylum in America, this man says his brother, who at one time fought alongside the U.S., was instead detained.

“The fight was right against the Taliban,” said Sami Safi.

Sami Safi worked as an interpreter for the United States in the war in Afghanistan. In 2015, he was able to get a special immigration visa to live in the U.S.

Hoping to free his country, he says his brother, Abdul Wasi Safi stayed behind and became a Special Force Officer working side by side with American troops.

“Going after enemies in Afghanistan,” Sami said.

But after the U.S. pulled out of Afghanistan,- Sami says Abdul Wasi was left behind and met with harsh aggression from the remaining Taliban.

“They titled you traitor, and they titled you infidel. Basically, you work with the infidel, you are an infidel. That’s how they see it,” Sami said.

Sami says Abdul Wasi was forced into hiding.

“He was going to be tortured and killed,” Sami said.

Eventually, Sami says his brother fled to, Brazil, and Panama, trying to find a safe space but was always treated like a terrorist. He finally decided to make his way to the U.S. through Mexico with a group of migrants.

“He arrived to the United States on Sept. 30,” Sami said.

The plan, Sami says, was for his brother to come and explain his story to U.S. officials, but instead of being welcomed, he was detained and criminally charged.

“The people in power, and I want to be as clear as possible, because of your wrong policies, people like my brother are suffering right now,” Sami said.

Sami says he has no idea whether there are plans to send Abdul Wasi back to Afghanistan or imprison him here.

He says he’s contacted countless politicians hoping to get their attention and his brother freed.