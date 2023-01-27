State agencies deployed to the Pasadena and Deer Park area following tornado

Texas A&M Task Force 1 was deployed to the Pasadena and Deer Park area after reports of an EF-3 tornado Tuesday.

The team was activated by the Governor’s office and has completed more than 100 search and rescue missions.

“The local jurisdictions, really from the emergency side, had that well in hand by the time we got here,” said Task force leader Mike Frick.

TX-TF1 team has since tried to help where they can.

“We started assisting them in some of their other efforts which were identifying the hardest hit areas, making sure they got good maps and plans,” Frick said.

The team said they remain in the area until no longer needed.