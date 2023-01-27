Motorcyclist fatally shot in Spring after leaving restaurant told friends he was being followed: HCSO

Harris County sheriff’s deputies said they are investigating the fatal shooting of a motorcyclist in Spring that happened after he left a restaurant Friday.

SPRING, Texas – Harris County sheriff’s deputies said they are investigating the fatal shooting of a motorcyclist in Spring that happened after he left a restaurant Friday.

Deputies with Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office were flagged down near the Home Depot located at 20131 North Freeway around 12:30 a.m.

Investigators said it was believed there was a crash involving a motorcycle, but when EMS arrived, they evaluated the 31-year-old man and determined he was shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

According to HCSO, the man left an area restaurant and called his friends stating he was being followed by someone in a white Jeep Cherokee. The friends then located the man in the Home Depot parking lot.

Investigators said it is unclear where the actual shooting took place. Deputies believe the man was shot in a road rage incident.

The investigation is ongoing as deputies work to find the suspect.