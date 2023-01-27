All Pasadena ISD schools to reopen Friday, except for 1

PASADENA, Texas – Most Pasadena ISD schools are reopening Friday morning after severe weather hit the area Tuesday.

According to Superintendent Dr. DeeAnn Powell, all campuses will return to class except, for Beverly Hills Intermediate School.

“We understand this is a difficult time for many whose families were impacted by the storm,” Powell said in a notice from the district. “Counselors will be available to provide support for students and staff.”

The district says it is working closely with outside agencies to help families locate and access available resources.

The Pasadena ISD Education has also set up a Tornado Relief Fund for anyone who may need financial assistance. Those interested in helping are urged to text PISDStrong to 71777.

For a list of resources for students and their families, go to https://www1.pasadenaisd.org/.