Montgomery County deputies searching for more possible victims of physical therapist accused of sexual assault, secretly recording patients

29-year-old physical therapist accused of sexually assaulting patients and secretly recording them on his personal cell phone

THE WOODLANDS – A physical therapist in The Woodlands has been arrested for sexual assault and allegedly recording patients without their permission, according to the Montgomery County Precinct 3 Office.

On Dec. 29, deputies responded to reports of sexual assault at the Select Physical Therapy building located at 2306 Rayford Rd. in Montgomery County.

During the investigation, deputies learned that 29-year-old William Abalos sexually assaulted several patients while treating them for physical therapy.

Investigators said Abalos was using his personal cell phone to video-record patients without their consent while providing them with treatment, and he also exposed himself and intentionally made contact with patients by placing his sexual organ on their bodies.

On Jan. 15 an arrest warrant was issued for Abalos and he was taken into custody in the Mission Bend area. He is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $175,000 bond.

Detectives believe there may be more victims in this case. The Pct. 3 Constable’s Office is asking anyone with information pertaining to Abalos to contact (281) 364-4211 and ask to speak with a detective.