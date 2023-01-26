Have you seen Scotty? Police searching for missing man last seen leaving hospital in Lyft

HOUSTON – Texas EquuSearch and family members are searching for a 55-year-old man who was last seen on Jan. 8.

Scott “Scotty” Henderson was last seen leaving Ben Taub Hospital located at 1504 Ben Taub Loop in a Lyft, according to family members. He was wearing a maroon shirt, black hat with a white stripe, gray sweatpants and a single white show.

The family said on Jan. 7, Houston police conducted a welfare check on Henderson but he refused medical attention. Later that evening, family members said Henderson fell and hit his head and had to be taken to the hospital.

Less than 24 hours after being admitted to the hospital, the family said Henderson was put in a Lyft and sent to an incorrect address located down the street from his apartment complex.

Anyone with information about Henderson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Houston Police Department at 832-394-184 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.