AMBER ALERT: 13-week-old baby boy reported missing from Kemp, TX; Suspect also named

KEMP, Texas – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 13-week-old baby boy who was abducted Thursday in Kemp, Texas, according to the alert system.

Officials said Xyavier Calliste was last seen with suspect, 23-year-old Abigail Margaret Williams, in an unknown vehicle.

The baby is described as having brown eyes, black hair, and being 23 inches long, weighing 8 lbs.

Williams is described as having brown eyes, brown hair, and being 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 150 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.