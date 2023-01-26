13 women file lawsuit against multiple companies after allegedly contracting incurable STD from water bottles infected by janitor, firm says

HOUSTON – Thirteen women have filed a lawsuit against multiple companies after allegedly contracting an incurable sexually transmitted disease from water bottles that were reportedly infected by a Houston janitor.

Houston law firm Abraham, Watkins, Nichols, Agosto, Aziz & Stogner will host a news conference at 1 p.m. Thursday to discuss the lawsuit. KPRC 2 will carry a livestream of the event.

According to a news release, law firm partner Mo Aziz and attorney Morgan Mills, along with Kimberley Spurlock and Samantha Spencer of Spurlock & Associates, P.C. have filed suit against multiple companies who were alleged to have “permitted and disregarded the janitor’s disturbing conduct.”

The lawsuit was initially filed on behalf of four women who worked in an east Houston office building where suspect Lucio Catarino Diaz, 50, was a janitor. In October 2022, he was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, being his bodily fluids containing herpes simplex 1 virus court documents allege.

The women, after allegedly coming in contact with water bottles infected by Diaz, tested positive for incurable sexually transmitted diseases, the lawsuit alleges. Since the lawsuit was initially filed, nine other women that worked in the building have come forward with the same allegations against Diaz and the same diagnoses, the lawsuit alleges.

According to a news release and court documents retrieved by KPRC 2, in late August 2022, there were “several instances” where the women noticed that the bottled water in their building was smelling and tasting foul, similar to that of urine. This prompted one of the women to purchase a hidden camera and place it on her desk since the office reportedly did not have any surveillance cameras.

RELATED: Janitor with STD gives office worker incurable disease after repeatedly urinating in her water bottle, investigators say

RELATED: Herpes diagnoses for 2 more office workers after infected janitor urinated in water bottles; additional charges filed, investigators say

According to investigators, the camera showed Diaz approach the victim’s desk, set his cleaning supplies down, and begin to rub his private parts on the water bottle that was on the desk. He then turned the water bottle upside down, put it back on the desk, and continued to clean, investigators said.

The firm said the woman sent a copy of the video to the building’s management company the next day and told them that she would be going to the building to notify the other tenants. In response, the lawsuit alleges that management asked her not to do that and assured her that they would handle the situation and notify the other tenants. Later that evening, the woman’s hidden camera captured Diaz doing the same thing, court documents said. It wasn’t until Oct. 3, 2022, six days after receiving the video, that the management company notified the tenants of the building, a release from the firm said.

Investigators said Diaz admitted that he committed the vile act with malicious intent, according to documents. He allegedly told investigators that he had a “sickness” and did not know how many times he urinated in the workers’ drinking supply.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office accepted charges, which were filed on Oct. 13, 2022, against Diaz. He was taken into custody and is being held by immigration officials.

The defendants named in the civil suit include the owner of the building, the building’s management company, the maintenance company, and the cleaning company that employed Diaz.

KPRC 2 has reached out to the companies for comment and will provide more updates if we receive a response.