VIDEO: Police searching for suspect who assaulted motorist during road rage incident in NW Harris County

HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are searching for a suspect who was seen striking another motorist on camera during a road rage incident in northwest Harris County earlier this month.

It happened on Jan. 14 in the 9400 block of Grant Road around 6 p.m.

According to HPD major assaults detectives, the man was driving a gray/silver Honda Accord with Mississippi license plate number HAV5744.

The suspect was described by police as a white male in his late 20s. He was wearing a white Under Armor ballcap with an “X,” a blue hooded sweatshirt with “Pikes Peak Colorado” lettering and white pants, according to HPD.

Anyone with information on the suspect or his whereabouts is urged to contact HPD Major Assaults at (713) 308-8800 or Crime Stoppers Houston at (713) 222-TIPS (8477).