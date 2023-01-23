Monterey Park suspect may have been targeting his ex-wife in the mass shooting, mayor says

The gunman behind the deadly dance hall shooting in the Los Angeles suburb of Monterey Park that left 10 people dead and at least 10 more wounded may have been targeting his ex-wife on the Lunar New Year, the California city’s mayor said Monday.
Huu Can Tran, the 72-year-old suspected shooter, burst into the Star Ballroom Dance Studio on Saturday and opened fire on a festive crowd before fleeing, police said.
“My understanding is that he may have come because his ex-wife was reveling, celebrating the Lunar New Year, and it sounded like there was a history of domestic violence, which is unfortunate,” Monterey Park Mayor Henry Lo told NBC News’ Kate Snow.