Deputy transported to hospital after crash in northwest Harris County, Pct. 4 says

HOUSTON – A deputy is recovering after he was injured in a crash in northwest Harris County Monday, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said.

A Precinct 4 deputy was working a scene at Kuykendahl and Caldwell when his vehicle was struck by another motorist, investigators said.

Herman said the deputy was transported to a local hospital along with one other person involved in the crash. The department has asked for prayers at this time.

No further details have been released at this time.

KPRC 2 will provide more updates as they become available.

