3 suspects arrested, charged in connection with burglary at check cashing business in Bellaire, police say

Rodian Pickney, Michael Pickney, and Christopher Watson were taken into custody after they allegedly broke into a check cashing business in Bellaire, officials said.

HOUSTON – Three suspects who were caught burglarizing a check cashing business in west Houston were arrested and charged early Monday, officials said.

Michael Pickney, Rodian Pickney, and Christopher Watson were charged with evading officers. Rodian Pickney is also facing a burglary charge, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

At around 1:40 a.m., officers with Bellaire Police Department received a burglary call triggered by an alarm from The Cash Store located in the 5200 block of Bellaire Blvd in Bellaire.

Officials said surveillance video obtained by police showed one of the suspects, Rodian, was the only one that entered the business and reportedly stole cash. The alarm reportedly went off and all three suspects fled the area.

When officers arrived at the business, officials said they found a small portion of the back wall on the north side of the store, where the suspect was believed to have entered.

Officers with Bellaire PD called Houston PD and West University PD to assist in the search for the suspects, who were reportedly last seen headed north toward the intersection of Richmond and Dunvale in west Houston.

When they arrived at the area, a perimeter was set up around an apartment complex. At some point, police found two of the three suspects, Rodian and Michael Pickney, hiding inside a bed of a pickup truck.

The search later intensified for the third suspect, Christopher Watson. Officials said was later found by an HPD K9 police dog behind a house.

Police said no additional items were taken from the business.