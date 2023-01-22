59º

Local News

Man shot in buttocks during argument at east Houston apartments, HPD says

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: East Houston, Shooting investigation, Crime, Houston Crime
Police investigate shooting on Bennington Street in east Houston on Jan. 21, 2023. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – One man was taken to the hospital Saturday night after being shot in the rear end during an altercation in east Houston.

The shooting happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on Bennington Street.

According to Houston police, the man was involved in some sort of argument when someone pulled out a gun and opened fire.

The victim, who was shot in the buttocks, was transported by private vehicle to a local hospital. He is expected to survive.

No information on the shooter has been released.

The case is under investigation, police said.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 2, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email