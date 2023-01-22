Man shot in buttocks during argument at east Houston apartments, HPD says

Police investigate shooting on Bennington Street in east Houston on Jan. 21, 2023.

HOUSTON – One man was taken to the hospital Saturday night after being shot in the rear end during an altercation in east Houston.

The shooting happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on Bennington Street.

According to Houston police, the man was involved in some sort of argument when someone pulled out a gun and opened fire.

The victim, who was shot in the buttocks, was transported by private vehicle to a local hospital. He is expected to survive.

No information on the shooter has been released.

The case is under investigation, police said.