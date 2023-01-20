Woman who smelled ‘heavily of body odor’ arrested in connection with several robberies in west Houston, police say

Lisa Marie Coleman, 58, has been charged with three counts of robbery by threat and kidnapping, police say

HOUSTON – A woman who police say was involved in a series of robberies that occurred in west Houston has been arrested.

Lisa Marie Coleman, 58, has been charged with three counts of robbery by threat and kidnapping in connection with four crimes dated from Nov. 15, 2022, to Dec. 13, 2022.

In one of the robberies, the victim stated that although she was dressed nicely, she smelled “heavily of body odor,” police said.

We need your help to identify a female, who's wanted in at least 4 business robberies in West Houston, including a bank, from Dec. 19 - 23.



If you recognize her, please call @CrimeStopHOU or @FBIHouston w/info. @houstonpolice



Full story at https://t.co/eJba6a65Qx pic.twitter.com/bkcb6FUgGN — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) January 5, 2023

Police said Coleman was charged in the following robberies: