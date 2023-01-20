53º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Woman who smelled ‘heavily of body odor’ arrested in connection with several robberies in west Houston, police say

Brittany Taylor, Digital Content Producer

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: crime, local, news, West Houston
Lisa Marie Coleman, 58, has been charged with three counts of robbery by threat and kidnapping, police say (Houston Police Department Robbery Division)

HOUSTON – A woman who police say was involved in a series of robberies that occurred in west Houston has been arrested.

Lisa Marie Coleman, 58, has been charged with three counts of robbery by threat and kidnapping in connection with four crimes dated from Nov. 15, 2022, to Dec. 13, 2022.

In one of the robberies, the victim stated that although she was dressed nicely, she smelled “heavily of body odor,” police said.

Police said Coleman was charged in the following robberies:

  • Nov. 15, 2022 - Coleman approached a victim at a parking garage in the 5500 block of Weslayan at around 6 p.m. Police said she asked the victim for money and at the same time, the victim told police that Coleman “had her right hand inside her pocket. leading to believe that she might had a gun.” Coleman forced the victim to drive her to several ATMs and withdraw money from her account. They were able to escape, but Coleman had fled the scene, according to police.
  • Dec. 20, 2022: Coleman walked into a sandwich shop at the 6100 block of Westheimer at around 9:20 p.m. She walked up to the cashier, displayed a threatening note, and demanded money. The cashier complied with Coleman and gave her the money from the cash drawer, and fled on foot.
  • Dec. 21, 2022: Coleman walked into a hotel at the 5100 block of Westheimer at around 4:50 p.m. She walked up to the cashier, displayed a threatening note, and demanded money. The cashier complied with the suspect and gave her the money from the cash drawer and fled on foot.
  • Dec. 23, 2022: Coleman walked into a bank, located in the 7900 block of Westheimer, at around 5:20 p.m., and approached the teller. Police said she displayed a threatening note and demanded money. The teller complied with Coleman and gave her the money from the cash drawer. Coleman fled the location in a dark-colored sedan.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Award-winning journalist, mother, YouTuber, social media guru, millennial, mentor, storyteller, University of Houston alumna and Houston-native.

email

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 2, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email