Most of us find it easy to create New Year’s resolutions but hard to follow through. According to research published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, 2 out of 3 people give up on their resolutions before the end of January. The YMCA of Greater Houston would like to offer Houstonians some tips to make their resolutions stick, or to help them get back on track!
Seen at 7: Keeping your New Year resolutions
