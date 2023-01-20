Search for driver underway after motorcyclist dies after being hit on North Loop, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened on the North Loop earlier this month.

On Jan. 6, Houston police responded to reports of a hit-and-run crash in the 1600 block of N Loop W IB around 6:50 p.m.

Investigators said the victim, identified as Jelbin Alvarado, was riding a motorcycle eastbound when he was hit by a vehicle.

The person driving the vehicle allegedly fled the scene without stopping to render aid.

As a result of the crash, Alvarado suffered major injuries and eventually succumbed to those injuries.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging &/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.