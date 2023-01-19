Man shot in head while sleeping in abandoned RV in Houston’s Third Ward, HPD says

HOUSTON – A man is recovering after he was shot in the head while sleeping in an RV in Houston’s Third Ward Thursday, officers with the Houston Police Department said.

HPD officers responded to reports of a shooting that happened in the 3300 block of Elgin Street around 1:35 a.m.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they located a male in his 60′s with a gunshot wound to the head. The man was transported by an ambulance and is expected to survive.

According to investigators, the man was sleeping inside of an abandoned RV when he was struck in the head by a bullet. The man was able to walk down to Reeves Street, where police said he got help.

Officers said it is unknown if the man was the intended target or if he was hit by a stray bullet.