Say ‘I do’ downtown: The Heritage Society offering $60 wedding ceremonies on Valentine’s Day

HOUSTON – The hopeless romantics over at The Heritage Society will host an express wedding ceremony extravaganza on Valentine’s Day.

Couples intent on tying the knot or renewing their vows can book a five-minute, $60 ceremony at one of Sam Houston Park’s outdoor venues or walk down the aisle of the historic at St. John Church for $150. The indoor ceremony is 10 minutes and includes live music.

Interested? You should act fast -- organizers said the slots fill up fast.

“We were sold out within one day after we aired our express weddings promotion on TV in 2020, so it is important that people book their outdoor or indoor ceremonies right away,” The Heritage Society’s executive director Alison Bell said in a release. “The church bells will be ringing throughout Valentine’s Day Tuesday, and couples will be surprised with their lovely express wedding experiences.”

Couples must obtain a marriage license certificate if they want their marriage to be legally recognized. On Valentine’s Day, the Harris County Clerk’s Office’s will operate a satellite office at 1100 Bagby Street in the Tea Room at The Heritage Society. The marriage license fee is $74. Couples should allow approximately 20 minutes to complete the application process.

To book a wedding event or for more details, visit https://www.heritagesociety.org/express-weddings-valentines-day.