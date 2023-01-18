Man wanted for sexually assaulting child under the age of 14 years old, police say

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help locating a man they say sexually assaulted a child under the age of 14 years old.

Carlos Ortiz-Mena, 36, has since been charged with two counts of indecency with a child.

On Oct. 6, 2021, officers received a report of an aggravated sexual assault that occurred in the 500 block of Bissonnett Street.

Ortiz-Mena is described as a Hispanic man with brown eyes and black hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging &/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.