If you’re in Texas City, you may smell a strong odor. Emergency officials say this is why.

TEXAS CITY, Texas – If you’re in Texas City, you may be wondering, “What’s that smell?”

Marathon Oil has had a “small release of oil,” which is causing an odor within the city, officials with Texas City Emergency Management said Wednesday.

According to emergency officials, firefighters are currently at the scene monitoring the air quality. There are no readings outside of normal levels, TCEM said.

The incident has resulted in what officials called an “odor nuisance” and will continue to be monitored.