Spring Branch residents blame flooding in their backyards on new residential construction

HOUSTON – A cluster of neighbors along a street in the Spring Branch neighborhood said construction of a new residential development has caused rainfall to flood their backyards.

“The bottom line is, I don’t want to flood where I am,” said Jane, who lives in one of the four properties along the 1900 block of E. Allegro Street.

A separate lot abuts the properties. It currently is being developed by Lighthill Properties, which is in the process of building homes on the lot. Residents said the new development was elevated three-to-four feet above their property, sending run-off during heavy rains into their yards.

Map shows the new construction project (KPRC)

“It flooded my backyard,” said Sheila, who lives down the block.

Both Sheila and Jane sent KPRC2 pictures of her backyards, which they said were flooded after recent heavy rainfall. Both women said a muddy mound of a wall — on the developer’s lot — is to blame. Neighbors believe it blocks run-off into a nearby creek. In turn, neighbors said the water flow re-routes into their backyards.

“Talked with the developer and his question was why do you want me to be shut down? And I said ‘why do you want me to flood,’” Jane said.

“So, we did have one meeting with him about the fence and he is not that approachable,” Sheila added.

Both residents said they called 3-1-1 as well as their city councilor in addition to the developer.

They are hoping for a solution.

“I’m trying to get it rectified because Houston is wet and rainy. I don’t need to have problems with my foundation or getting flooding,” Sheila said.

KPRC2 contacted the developer for comment but he declined to issue a written statement or give an interview regarding the allegations. However, over the phone, he said the construction wasn’t to blame for the flooding. He suspected the homes lack proper drainage.

Those allegations were not substantiated, however. Neighbors said flooding was not a concern until the project began.

They hope the city of Houston will look into their concerns before their matter becomes a lost cause.

“I knew this developer was going to develop the property, but I didn’t plan on him covering up completely the waterway where the water drains to keep us safe over here,” Jane said.