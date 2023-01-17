Family Dollar clerk shot in leg by robbery suspects in north Houston, HPD says

A clerk at a Family Dollar in north Houston is recovering after being shot by robbery suspects Monday, officers with the Houston Police Department said.

HPD units responded to an alarm at a Family Dollar located at 11046 Airline Dr. around 8:57 p.m.

According to investigators, a female clerk was inside the store when three suspects came in, held up the store and shot the clerk in the lower leg. The three suspects fled on foot, police said.

The business was reportedly open at the time of the shooting. Police said it is still being determined if anything was taken.

Officers said the clerk is expected to recover from her injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and police search for the suspects.