Adorable Houston boy named Carter’s first-ever ‘Baby of the Year,’ enter to see if your lil’ cutie will be next!

Carter’s dubbed its August winner, 10-month-old Leonardo Munoz, with the coveted “Baby of the Year” title, along with an exclusive brand photoshoot and lifetime supply of Carter’s.

HOUSTON – Move over “Gerber baby,” a chubby-cheeked cutie from the Houston area is creating “awwws” and smiles across the nation after becoming Carter’s 2023 “Baby of the Year.” Little Leonardo Munoz beat out thousands of entrants in a nationwide casting call to take top honors.

Carter's dubbed its August winner, 10-month-old Leonardo, with the coveted "Baby of the Year" title, along with an exclusive brand photoshoot and lifetime supply of Carter's.

“Our first ‘Baby of the Year’ brought in tons of fantastic submissions by parents and loved ones and we’re so thrilled to get to know a bit about all the fresh faces of the future, including our first winner, Leonardo,” said Jeff Jenkins, Executive Vice President, Global Marketing. “Carter’s is focused on inspiring the generations raising the future, and this program is yet another way we aim to celebrate and show our support for all types of families.”

According to his parents, Alejandra and Omar Munoz, Leonardo loves bath time and eating avocado, and his playful personality captures the attention of his family and friends. His parents, originally from Mexico, hope to bring him to visit family in Mexico someday soon.

“We consider Leonardo our miracle baby and are so excited to see his adorable face at Carter’s stores nationwide and hope his smile can spread as much joy for all parents as it does for our family,” the parents said. “We had a difficult time trying to conceive, and we really leaned on our family for support through our parenting journey, so we’re honored that Leonardo’s smiling presence will be a source of light to all parents, just like he is for us at home.”

Now through November 30, 2023, parents, caregivers and loved ones can enter their babies, ages one day to one year old, each month for a chance to be named “Baby of the Month,” win a $500 Carter’s gift card and be highlighted in Carter’s brand marketing. Each monthly honoree will be put in the running for the “Baby of the Year” title and the new face of the brand in 2024, complete with an exclusive photo shoot and a lifetime supply of Carter’s. Carter’s will carefully review each submission to honor sweet babies that stand out for their special personalities and stories.

To check out this past year’s winners and enter for a chance to win, head to carters.com/carters-baby-of-the-year.html.