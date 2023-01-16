Man’s body found with blunt force trauma next to railroad tracks near West University Place, HPD says; no reports made of collision

Body of man found next to railroad tracks near West University Place, HPD says

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after the body of a man was found next to railroad tracks near West University Place Monday, officers with the Houston Police Department said.

Homicide investigators were called to the 5500 block of Community Drive after receiving reports from railroad authorities that one of its engineers spotted the body near the tracks.

According to HPD, homicide detectives responded to the scene because the body had obvious signs of blunt force trauma, but there were no reports made with railroad authorities regarding a train-pedestrian collision.

Investigators reviewed area surveillance video and saw the man walk to the location alone and lied down next to the tracks from about 45 minutes before being struck by some part of a train, according to HPD.

Investigators are still working to determine whether the incident was a suicide or accidental.