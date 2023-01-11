Missouri City police officer running for Houston mayor charged for alleged assaults of boyfriend using police baton, taser

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – A Missouri City police officer who is running to be Houston’s next mayor was arrested Tuesday after being charged with continuous violence against the family, court records show.

Robin Williams, 32, was arrested by Harris County Precinct 7 Deputy Constables while off-duty and meeting with her supervisors at the Missouri City Police Department, officials told KPRC 2.

Court documents detail separate incidents, in August and December, in which Williams is accused of assaulting her boyfriend using her police baton. In August, it is further alleged that she shot him with her department-issued taser.

According to documents, Williams arrived home in the early morning hours of New Year’s Eve and allegedly assaulted her boyfriend with her police baton and punched him in the mouth, causing a scratch on his lip and causing him to bleed, after a verbal altercation.

During the investigation, deputy constables also reviewed a video from August in which Williams is shown wearing a Missouri City Police Department shirt while yelling at her boyfriend and hitting him multiple times with her baton.

The victim was left with pain and knots on his body, according to court papers.

He told investigators Williams has used her department-issued taser on him, as well. In August, he said after a verbal altercation she went to the bedroom and grabbed the taser and shot him with it.

The Missouri City Police Chief has not yet responded to KPRC 2′s request for comment.

Documents show prosecutors are asking for a $20,000 bond. Williams is expected in probable cause court early Wednesday morning.

According to her campaign website, she is a “natural born leader” and as a Marine, promises to lead the city in the right direction.

I want to thank my fellow Officers for their relentless dedication to fight crime. My goal as the future Mayor of Houston is to address all crime https://t.co/6MpNW84O1i — Robin Williams for Mayor (@RobinWilliamsM) June 3, 2022

