Juvenile fatally shot during drive-by at Baytown apartment complex, police say

BAYTOWN, Texas – A juvenile has died after being shot during a drive-by at an apartment complex in Baytown Tuesday, officers with the Baytown Police Department said.

Police were dispatched to an apartment complex located in the 3400 block of Shady Hill Drive around 9:15 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a juvenile had been shot. Officers performed life-saving measures to save the juvenile, by the victim reportedly died at the scene.

Detectives with Baytown PD are investigating the shooting at this time.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact the Baytown Police Department at (281) 422-8371 or Baytown Crime Stoppers. You can also call or fill out an online form anonymously. You will be given a unique code. Call Baytown Crime Stoppers at (281) 427-TIPS (8477).

KPRC 2 will provide more updates from police as they become available.