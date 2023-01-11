Innocent woman jailed in Philadelphia after being mistaken for Webster robbery suspect, police say

WEBSTER, Texas – It’s a case of mistaken identity out of Webster, Texas that has landed an innocent woman in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania behind bars for a robbery she never committed.

Julie Hudson’s family says she’s a Ph.D. student who stays out of trouble and has never even been to Texas.

Now, officials at the Webster Police Department say the warrant issued for her arrest is an unfortunate mistake.

“It’s very bizarre, and when our family learned of it, we were like, ‘no way, Julie would never,’” said Julie’s cousin, Kesha Warren.

Julie has been sitting in jail in Philadelphia since Wednesday,

“She’s on five medications and till this day, Julie still has not received her medication,” said her sister, Charon Hudson.

The 31-year-old Ph.D. student ended up behind bars after going to the police department there to see why a warrant for her arrest was filed in Texas, which was preventing her from getting a job.

“Julie went down to our local police department in Philadelphia thinking, ‘I’ll get to the bottom of it in person.’ And when she went there, of course, if you have a warrant out for your arrest, they have to arrest you,” Charon said.

After much digging, she learned that Julie was mistakenly linked to a shoplifting and assault incident at the Webster Academy Sports and Outdoors back in May.

“We were able to detain one of the people who matched one of the suspects in the video, she agreed to an interview, brought her back, and in the interview, she identified the other person as her sister by the name of Julie Hudson,” said Assistant Chief of the Webster Police Department, Jeremy Edge.

Edge says a surveillance photo of the suspect looked like social media images found of Julie Hudson in Philadelphia, convincing them she was the culprit.

“It looked to multiple people, not just within our agency, but also within the district attorney’s office,” Edge said.

After proving Julie was at work in Pennsylvania during the time of the crime in Texas, Webster police had the charges dropped, but Julie’s family is now contemplating legal action against the department and wants more than that.

“We want to shed light on the situation, whether that be education for the department or whether that means more training,” Charon said.

As of the last check, Julie was still in jail waiting to be released.

Webster police say they are sorry this happened and are working on ways to prevent it from happening again in the future.

Now, they’re not entirely sure if the real suspect’s name is even Julie Hudson at all, but are asking anyone who knows who and where she is to come forward.