Wrong-way driver suspected of driving while intoxicated with 1-year-old child in vehicle arrested, charged, Pct. 4 says

HOUSTON – A woman who is accused of driving the wrong way on the Sam Houston Tollway, possibly intoxicated, while her 1-year-old child was in the vehicle has been arrested and charged, according to deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office.

Constable deputies responded to a call in regards to a wrong-way driver that struck another vehicle in the 500 block of the North Sam Houston Tollway East.

Responding deputies identified the driver at-fault as 25-year-old Aryonia Cook, who displayed multiple signs of intoxication. Investigators also found her 1-year-old child in the front passenger seat.

A series of Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were conducted and determined Cook was intoxicated, according to constable deputies.

Child Protective Services were called and advised about the case. The child was released to a family member.

Cook was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated with a child passenger. She was booked into the Harris County Jail where her bond was set at $2,000.