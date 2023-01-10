‘This seems to be a pattern’: Suspect caught on camera vandalizing art gallery in Upper Kirby

HOUSTON – An art gallery in the Upper Kirby area re-opened for business Monday, one day after surveillance video showed a man damaging the business’ front entrance by throwing stones at the glass door and window.

“The man found stones and hurled them at the front door,” said Mauricio Sampogna, senior advisor of Art of the World Gallery.

The incident occurred minutes before 1:00 a.m. on Sunday in the front parking lot of the business, which is located in the 2200 block of Westheimer Road.

On Surveillance video, a man can be seen walking into the frame and throwing what appears to be three stones at the front door before walking away.

Nothing was stolen, according to Sampogna.

“As a small business, taking on expenses from a vandal is never fun. It’s not easy. We’re wondering if this is something on purpose or if this is random and if we should continue to be worried,” Sampogna said.

He added that three months ago surveillance cameras caught another person vandalizing the building with a golf club.

“There seems to be a pattern,” he said, referring to a burglary of another art gallery last month.

The Dean Day Gallery posted photos to its Facebook page, showing damage to its front door on Christmas Eve. The gallery accused the person responsible of taking off with thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

No arrests have been made in either case, spreading concern within Houston’s art community.

Houston Police is investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to give them a call.