Recognize him? Police searching for man accused of pointing gun at liquor store employee after stealing 2 bottles of alcohol

The man is accused of stealing liquor and pointing a gun at the employee

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man they say robbed a liquor store and pointed a gun at an employee last month.

On Monday, Dec. 19, officers responded to reports of a robbery at a liquor store located in the 900 block of Federal around 6:30 p.m.

Officers said the man entered the store and started walking around before grabbing two bottles and running out of the store without paying for them.

Officers said the employee witnessed the theft and ran out of the story to confront the suspect. The suspect then pointed a gun at the employee before fleeing the scene in a gray Mazda sedan.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or by submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.