Murder suspect already out on bond among 30 busted in Montgomery County human trafficking sting, sheriff’s office says

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A murder suspect who is currently out on bond was swept up in a human trafficking and prostitution sting in Montgomery County, the sheriff’s office said.

On January 4 and 5, members of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Organized Crime Unit completed an operation regarding human trafficking and “buyers of illicit sex” in the central part of the area.

As a result of the operation, 30 men were arrested and charged with solicitation of prostitution, a state jail felony.

One of the suspects, Gregory Beasley, was arrested and charged with promotion of prostitution. It was discovered that he is currently out on bond for murder in Harris County, according to MCSO.

The Human Trafficking Rescue Alliance is a multi-agency taskforce comprised of federal, state and local law enforcement from the region with a shared mission to rescue victims of human trafficking and to stop people from engaging in activities that promote the crime.

On September 1, 2021, Texas became the first state to make the crime of buying sex into a Felony, with enhanced consequences. The Human Trafficking Rescue Alliance works diligently to enforce this law, sending a clear message that we will not tolerate this type of activity in Montgomery County.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Organized Crime Unit, Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission and the Houston Police Department participated in this operation.