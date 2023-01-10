1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at liquor store in Houston’s Third Ward, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was killed and another man was injured during a shooting at a liquor store in Houston’s Third Ward Monday, officers with the Houston Police Department said.

Police received reports about a shooting at a liquor store located at 3341 Winbern around 7:15 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men that had been shot. Both men were transported to the hospital, where one of them died.

According to HPD, two men got into an altercation outside of the store, which then moved inside. During the fight, police said the suspect pulled out a weapon and began firing at a man, striking him and an innocent bystander who was trying to break up the fight in the store.

Police said both men were transported to the hospital. The man that the suspect was arguing with later died from his injuries, officers said.

At this time, police said the suspected shooter has not been arrested. Police described the suspect as a male with locs who is in his late 20′s or early 30′s. Investigators said the man is 5′6″ and was wearing light blue jeans and a light blue jacket at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the police.