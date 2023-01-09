Woman arrested in Fort Bend County after being charged in shooting death of popular, local pro bull rider Ouncie Mitchell, deputies say

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – A woman has been captured and arrested in Fort Bend County for her role in September’s deadly shooting of Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, also known as “Ouncie Mitchell,” in the professional bull riding world.

The 27-year-old, originally from Fresno, Texas, was shot and killed by his on- and off-again girlfriend, Leshawn Bagley, on Sept. 19 during a trip to Utah, according to court records.

LaShawn Denise Bagley (Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office)

Before the shooting, Salt Lake City police said Ouncie and Bagley went to a downtown bar where they got into an argument. Authorities said when he went to Bagley’s apartment to get his property, shots were fired.

Bagley, 21, was charged with murder and felony discharge of a firearm in Salt Lake City.

She was arrested on Jan. 3 by the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force. She will remain in the Fort Bend County Jail until she is extradited to Salt Lake City.

