‘A total blindside for all of us’: Funeral held for Houston-area native professional bull rider shot and killed in Utah

Funeral held for Demetrius Allen, also known as Ouncie Mitchell, a professional bull rider who was shot and killed by his alleged girlfriend in Utah.

HOUSTON – Family and friends have said their final goodbyes to Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, also known as “Ouncie Mitchell” in the professional bull riding world.

The 27-year-old originally from Fresno, Texas, was shot and killed in Utah during a trip earlier this month, allegedly by his girlfriend, Leshawn Bagley, according to reports.

“Ouncie was determined and happy go-lucky and confident all the time,” said Anthony Thomas, his friend. “He had everything that it took to be at the highest level of competition and professional rodeo.”

RELATED: Pro bull rider Ouncie Mitchell killed in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City police said Ouncie was shot after he and his girlfriend went to a downtown bar where they later got into an argument. Authorities said he went to Bagley’s apartment to get his property when shots were fired.

Investigators believe the two had an on-and-off relationship.

Bagley was charged with murder and felony discharge of a firearm in Salt Lake City.

“It just blows my mind, you know, Ouncie wasn’t a troublemaker, he didn’t go looking for trouble,” Thomas added. “This was a total blindside to all of us. It just doesn’t make sense.”

The hometown athlete was looking forward to his first professional ride at RodeoHouston.

For Thomas, he plans to ride next year in his friend’s honor.

“To get to ride in your hometown with a hometown atmosphere you always do your best and feel your best and we were looking forward to that,” Thomas said.