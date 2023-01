If you are having a tough time sticking to your new year’s resolutions, or your new goals, there may be more to it than you imagined. Growth mindset coach, author, entrepreneur, former Harlem Globetrotter, Derick Grant joins us to tell us about 360 Mindset.

If you want more information on how to work one on one with Derick you can text the word balance to 360MINDSET.

Or you can click on www.dgmindset.com or message him at @dgmindset on instagram and TikTok.