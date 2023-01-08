Houston Newsmakers: Behind Houston Christian University’s new name and new plans for progress

IN THIS EPISODE:

Host Khambrel Marshall sits down with Rev. Garry Blackmon, Chair of the HCU Board of Trustees. He talks about the name change from Houston Baptist to Houston Christian, and the university’s plans for progress.

Also, Dr. Robert Sloan, D. Th, responds to the latest lawsuit filed by attorney Tony Buzbee, alleging sexual misconduct.

Finally, need a job? The Union Pacific is paving the way for ex-offenders to get a second chance at employment.

From HBU to HCU: Why the name change?

Dr. Robert Sloan, President, Houston Christian University, Rev. Garry Blackmon, Chair of HCU Board of Trustees (KPRC)

For 62 years it was known as Houston Baptist University, affiliated with the Baptist General Convention of Texas. In September of last year, the name was changed to Houston Christian University to increase enrollment and awareness about the university. Rev. Garry Blackmon is the HCU Board of Trustees Chair and is a guest on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall.

“We don’t lose our Christian identity and our Christian heritage,” he said. “But we also bring others into the faith because we have many faiths on the campus and we didn’t want that name (Baptist) to be a barrier. And to have Christ in the center of our university and the word Christian is a no-brainer for us.”

Lawsuit filed

Also on this week’s program is Dr. Robert Sloan, D.Th, who talks about the recent lawsuit filed by Houston Attorney Tony Buzbee accusing a former HCU coach of sexual misconduct and the university of an inefficient response.

“The distinctive nature of Houston Christian makes these kinds of allegations very troubling for us,” Dr. Sloan said. “We take them very seriously and we acted immediately upon hearing these kinds of allegations.” Also on this program, are the plans for growth, the Center for Law and Liberty, and much more.

Union Pacific offering 2nd chances for ex-offenders

Clint Schelbitzki, Union Pacific Assistant Vice President, Public Affairs (KPRC)

Clint Schelbitzki is Union Pacific Assistant Vice President, Public Affairs and says the Houston area workforce of 1,500 always needs good help.

“Second chance offers us the opportunity so that we know that we can connect with those who formerly have been incarcerated,” he said. “Those who are looking for jobs and motivated for jobs and they can become a part of the Union Pacific team.”

Go to www.UP.Jobs for information on this program.

