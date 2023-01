2 vehicle accident reported on IH-69 at US-90 in Fort Bend Co.; All passengers transported to hospitals

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Officials say four people have been transported to the hospital after a rollover crash in Fort Bend County on Saturday.

According to police, the accident was reported on IH-69 at US-90 at around 2:45 p.m.

The crash involved two vehicles. Police say the vehicle that rolled over only had the driver inside, while the other vehicle had three people in it.

All those involved were taken to area hospitals and are expected to survive.