Houston police responding to reports of body found in Buffalo Bayou

HOUSTON – Houston police say they have recovered a body that was found in the Buffalo Bayou Thursday evening.

Officer said a group of kayakers reported seeing a body floating in the bayou around 6 p.m.

Downtown officers are at 200 Smith. Kayakers reported a body floating in Buffalo Bayou. Dive team is responding. 202 pic.twitter.com/FmlvyRIlwG — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 6, 2023

Houston police say the body has been recovered, and there are no obvious signs of foul play.

The Medical Examiner’s office will later determine the cause of death.

This is a developing story, continue to check back for more information