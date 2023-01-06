60º

Houston police responding to reports of body found in Buffalo Bayou

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

HOUSTON – Houston police say they have recovered a body that was found in the Buffalo Bayou Thursday evening.

Officer said a group of kayakers reported seeing a body floating in the bayou around 6 p.m.

Houston police say the body has been recovered, and there are no obvious signs of foul play.

The Medical Examiner’s office will later determine the cause of death.

This is a developing story, continue to check back for more information

